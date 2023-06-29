Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, ZBH stock has gone up by 0.78%, with a monthly gain of 12.81% and a quarterly surge of 14.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.73% for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.11% for ZBH’s stock, with a 15.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) Right Now?

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ZBH is at 1.03. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for ZBH is $149.98, which is $6.16 above the current market price. The public float for ZBH is 208.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.83% of that float. The average trading volume for ZBH on June 29, 2023 was 1.43M shares.

ZBH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) has dropped by -0.56 compared to previous close of 144.81. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ZBH Trading at 5.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +13.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZBH rose by +0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $137.87. In addition, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. saw 12.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZBH starting from Phipps Chad F, who sale 23,045 shares at the price of $124.50 back on Mar 17. After this action, Phipps Chad F now owns 43,671 shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., valued at $2,869,113 using the latest closing price.

ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC., the 10% Owner of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., sale 5,131,946 shares at $9.57 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC. is holding 0 shares at $49,094,761 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.34 for the present operating margin

+62.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. stands at +4.18. The total capital return value is set at 6.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.63. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH), the company’s capital structure generated 49.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.99. Total debt to assets is 28.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.