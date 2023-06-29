Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WYNN is 2.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WYNN is $128.24, which is $22.93 above the current price. The public float for WYNN is 96.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WYNN on June 29, 2023 was 2.43M shares.

WYNN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) has plunged by -1.43 when compared to previous closing price of 105.76, but the company has seen a -1.97% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 05/24/23 that China Covid Concerns Hit Casino Stocks

WYNN’s Market Performance

WYNN’s stock has fallen by -1.97% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.09% and a quarterly drop of -2.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.63% for Wynn Resorts Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.25% for WYNN’s stock, with a 13.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WYNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WYNN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for WYNN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WYNN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $114 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

WYNN Trading at -2.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WYNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +4.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WYNN fell by -1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.20. In addition, Wynn Resorts Limited saw 26.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WYNN starting from Mulroy Patricia, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $104.96 back on Jun 20. After this action, Mulroy Patricia now owns 8,067 shares of Wynn Resorts Limited, valued at $104,960 using the latest closing price.

Mulroy Patricia, the Director of Wynn Resorts Limited, sale 1,100 shares at $101.65 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Mulroy Patricia is holding 1,982 shares at $111,815 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WYNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.97 for the present operating margin

+17.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wynn Resorts Limited stands at -11.28. The total capital return value is set at -2.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.49. Equity return is now at value 32.10, with -1.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.