Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (AMEX: WLMS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.26 compared to its previous closing price of 0.39. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (AMEX: WLMS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for WLMS is also noteworthy at 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for WLMS is $2.00, which is $1.65 above than the current price. The public float for WLMS is 23.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.09% of that float. The average trading volume of WLMS on June 29, 2023 was 89.22K shares.

WLMS’s Market Performance

The stock of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) has seen a -5.41% decrease in the past week, with a -22.19% drop in the past month, and a -63.76% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.36% for WLMS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.91% for WLMS’s stock, with a -65.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WLMS Trading at -47.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.43%, as shares sank -18.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLMS fell by -5.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4172. In addition, Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. saw -65.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WLMS starting from BROWN DAVID A B, who purchase 85,304 shares at the price of $1.02 back on Nov 18. After this action, BROWN DAVID A B now owns 850,755 shares of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc., valued at $86,916 using the latest closing price.

BROWN DAVID A B, the Director of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc., purchase 15,705 shares at $1.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that BROWN DAVID A B is holding 765,451 shares at $15,859 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WLMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.48 for the present operating margin

+2.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. stands at -5.95. Equity return is now at value -41.50, with -10.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In summary, Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.