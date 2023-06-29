What Recent Market Trends Mean for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation’s (FATH) Stock

In the past week, FATH stock has gone up by 9.35%, with a monthly decline of -23.86% and a quarterly plunge of -47.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.37% for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.36% for FATH stock, with a simple moving average of -72.95% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE: FATH) Right Now?

The public float for FATH is 59.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.60% of that float. On June 29, 2023, FATH’s average trading volume was 110.95K shares.

FATH) stock’s latest price update

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE: FATH) has seen a rise in its stock price by 17.73 in relation to its previous close of 0.32. However, the company has experienced a 9.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FATH Trading at -12.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FATH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.56%, as shares sank -20.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FATH rose by +9.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3774. In addition, Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation saw -71.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FATH starting from Martin Ryan, who sale 10,189 shares at the price of $1.20 back on Mar 08. After this action, Martin Ryan now owns 1,681,576 shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, valued at $12,257 using the latest closing price.

Stump Richard L., the Chief Commercial Officer of Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, sale 6,258 shares at $1.20 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Stump Richard L. is holding 611,210 shares at $7,535 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FATH

Equity return is now at value -265.70, with -72.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (FATH) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.