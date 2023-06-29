VTEX (VTEX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for VTEX (VTEX) by analysts is $5.79, which is $0.85 above the current market price. The public float for VTEX is 62.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.58% of that float. On June 29, 2023, the average trading volume of VTEX was 511.37K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

VTEX) stock’s latest price update

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX)’s stock price has plunge by 7.38relation to previous closing price of 4.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.38% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VTEX’s Market Performance

VTEX (VTEX) has seen a 7.38% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 20.91% gain in the past month and a 26.98% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.27% for VTEX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.50% for VTEX’s stock, with a 21.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTEX stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for VTEX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VTEX in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $5 based on the research report published on June 12th of the current year 2023.

VTEX Trading at 20.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.76%, as shares surge +23.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTEX rose by +7.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.39. In addition, VTEX saw 28.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VTEX

Equity return is now at value -14.90, with -11.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, VTEX (VTEX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.