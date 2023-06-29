VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of -0.32. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) by analysts is $1.75, The public float for VQS is 27.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.30% of that float. On June 29, 2023, the average trading volume of VQS was 1.69M shares.

VQS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS) has plunged by -5.71 when compared to previous closing price of 0.35, but the company has seen a 9.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VQS’s Market Performance

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) has experienced a 9.34% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 40.31% rise in the past month, and a 8.62% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.65% for VQS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.88% for VQS stock, with a simple moving average of -12.31% for the last 200 days.

VQS Trading at 15.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VQS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.76%, as shares surge +41.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VQS rose by +9.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2921. In addition, VIQ Solutions Inc. saw 28.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VQS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.62 for the present operating margin

+34.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for VIQ Solutions Inc. stands at -18.99. Equity return is now at value -62.40, with -27.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

To sum up, VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.