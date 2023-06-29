Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.99. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) by analysts is $12.25, which is $6.25 above the current market price. The public float for VRCA is 19.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.29% of that float. On June 29, 2023, the average trading volume of VRCA was 206.20K shares.

VRCA) stock’s latest price update

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA)’s stock price has increased by 7.48 compared to its previous closing price of 5.35. However, the company has seen a -4.96% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VRCA’s Market Performance

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) has seen a -4.96% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.00% decline in the past month and a -11.13% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.63% for VRCA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.58% for VRCA stock, with a simple moving average of 20.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRCA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRCA stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VRCA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRCA in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

VRCA Trading at -5.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.60%, as shares surge +8.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRCA fell by -4.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.86. In addition, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 109.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRCA starting from Hayes Christopher G., who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $3.40 back on Jul 11. After this action, Hayes Christopher G. now owns 15,714 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $25,500 using the latest closing price.

Manning Paul B, the Director of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 4,761,904 shares at $2.10 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that Manning Paul B is holding 13,651,128 shares at $9,999,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRCA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-235.78 for the present operating margin

+91.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -271.11. The total capital return value is set at -36.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.01. Equity return is now at value -54.50, with -40.00 for asset returns.

Based on Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA), the company’s capital structure generated 3.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.67. Total debt to assets is 3.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 25.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.31.

Conclusion

To sum up, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.