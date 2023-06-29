Verastem Inc. (VSTM) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for VSTM is at 0.66. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VSTM is $40.67, which is $33.9 above the current market price. The public float for VSTM is 25.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.80% of that float. The average trading volume for VSTM on June 29, 2023 was 288.50K shares.

VSTM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) has decreased by -11.86 when compared to last closing price of 8.06.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -26.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VSTM’s Market Performance

VSTM’s stock has fallen by -26.95% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -41.42% and a quarterly rise of 40.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.94% for Verastem Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -32.14% for VSTM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSTM stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for VSTM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VSTM in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $36 based on the research report published on June 15th of the current year 2023.

VSTM Trading at -3.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.80%, as shares sank -43.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSTM fell by -26.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.19. In addition, Verastem Inc. saw 47.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSTM starting from Calkins Daniel, who sale 26 shares at the price of $8.17 back on Jun 26. After this action, Calkins Daniel now owns 8,422 shares of Verastem Inc., valued at $212 using the latest closing price.

Stuglik Brian M, the Chief Executive Officer of Verastem Inc., sale 275 shares at $10.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Stuglik Brian M is holding 91,963 shares at $2,832 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSTM

The total capital return value is set at -91.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -90.31. Equity return is now at value -147.20, with -67.90 for asset returns.

Based on Verastem Inc. (VSTM), the company’s capital structure generated 57.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.35. Total debt to assets is 28.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.91.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Verastem Inc. (VSTM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.