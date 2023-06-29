VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY)’s stock price has soared by 0.83 in relation to previous closing price of 3.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Right Now?

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for EGY is at 1.48. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EGY is $8.92, which is $5.44 above the current market price. The public float for EGY is 105.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.16% of that float. The average trading volume for EGY on June 29, 2023 was 1.43M shares.

EGY’s Market Performance

The stock of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) has seen a -6.15% decrease in the past week, with a -7.11% drop in the past month, and a -19.56% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.65% for EGY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.65% for EGY’s stock, with a -19.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EGY Trading at -8.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares sank -5.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGY fell by -6.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.95. In addition, VAALCO Energy Inc. saw -19.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGY starting from Bain Ronald Y, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $3.95 back on May 25. After this action, Bain Ronald Y now owns 26,244 shares of VAALCO Energy Inc., valued at $19,750 using the latest closing price.

Stubbs Catherine L, the Director of VAALCO Energy Inc., purchase 6,693 shares at $3.73 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Stubbs Catherine L is holding 108,107 shares at $25,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.84 for the present operating margin

+54.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for VAALCO Energy Inc. stands at +14.50. Equity return is now at value 13.70, with 7.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.