Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.71. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) by analysts is $7.67, which is $5.25 above the current market price. The public float for UBX is 13.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.83% of that float. On June 29, 2023, the average trading volume of UBX was 342.02K shares.

UBX) stock’s latest price update

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX)’s stock price has plunge by -13.13relation to previous closing price of 2.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -21.58% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UBX’s Market Performance

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) has experienced a -21.58% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.64% drop in the past month, and a 47.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.16% for UBX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.71% for UBX’s stock, with a -21.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UBX Trading at -8.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.40%, as shares sank -11.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBX fell by -21.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.24. In addition, Unity Biotechnology Inc. saw -5.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBX starting from Ghosh Anirvan, who sale 1,177 shares at the price of $3.20 back on Jun 26. After this action, Ghosh Anirvan now owns 85,069 shares of Unity Biotechnology Inc., valued at $3,766 using the latest closing price.

Ghosh Anirvan, the Chief Executive Officer of Unity Biotechnology Inc., sale 1,212 shares at $3.39 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Ghosh Anirvan is holding 86,246 shares at $4,109 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23589.83 for the present operating margin

-823.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unity Biotechnology Inc. stands at -25392.80. The total capital return value is set at -47.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.32. Equity return is now at value -85.10, with -43.90 for asset returns.

Based on Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX), the company’s capital structure generated 75.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.01. Total debt to assets is 40.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -2.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.92.

Conclusion

To sum up, Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.