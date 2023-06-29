uniQure N.V. (QURE) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, QURE stock has gone down by -3.96%, with a monthly decline of -42.62% and a quarterly plunge of -44.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.12% for uniQure N.V. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -36.85% for QURE stock, with a simple moving average of -45.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QURE is 1.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for uniQure N.V. (QURE) is $44.53, which is $33.84 above the current market price. The public float for QURE is 43.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.69% of that float. On June 29, 2023, QURE’s average trading volume was 765.16K shares.

QURE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) has plunged by -0.98 when compared to previous closing price of 11.27, but the company has seen a -3.96% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of QURE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QURE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for QURE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QURE in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $40 based on the research report published on March 17th of the previous year 2022.

QURE Trading at -42.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QURE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.29%, as shares sank -41.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QURE fell by -3.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.27. In addition, uniQure N.V. saw -50.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QURE starting from Gut Robert, who sale 3,228 shares at the price of $18.88 back on Jun 16. After this action, Gut Robert now owns 47,669 shares of uniQure N.V., valued at $60,945 using the latest closing price.

CALOZ PIERRE, the Chief Operating Officer of uniQure N.V., sale 2,920 shares at $18.80 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that CALOZ PIERRE is holding 110,215 shares at $54,896 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QURE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-133.76 for the present operating margin

+88.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for uniQure N.V. stands at -119.07. The total capital return value is set at -21.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.98. Equity return is now at value -35.00, with -23.50 for asset returns.

Based on uniQure N.V. (QURE), the company’s capital structure generated 30.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.09. Total debt to assets is 20.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.28.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of uniQure N.V. (QURE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.