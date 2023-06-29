UniFirst Corporation (UNF) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.37x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.89. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for UniFirst Corporation (UNF) by analysts is $176.67, which is $38.62 above the current market price. The public float for UNF is 14.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.20% of that float. On June 29, 2023, the average trading volume of UNF was 64.90K shares.

UNF) stock’s latest price update

UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF)’s stock price has dropped by -6.99 in relation to previous closing price of 167.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UNF’s Market Performance

UniFirst Corporation (UNF) has seen a -8.53% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.01% decline in the past month and a -19.55% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.47% for UNF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.59% for UNF’s stock, with a -14.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNF stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for UNF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UNF in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $185 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

UNF Trading at -7.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares sank -8.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNF fell by -8.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $173.04. In addition, UniFirst Corporation saw -19.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNF starting from CAMILLI KATHLEEN M, who sale 94 shares at the price of $172.42 back on Apr 03. After this action, CAMILLI KATHLEEN M now owns 2,859 shares of UniFirst Corporation, valued at $16,207 using the latest closing price.

Croatti Matthew, the 10% Owner of UniFirst Corporation, sale 1,568 shares at $205.16 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that Croatti Matthew is holding 9,698 shares at $321,691 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.71 for the present operating margin

+29.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for UniFirst Corporation stands at +5.17. The total capital return value is set at 6.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.36. Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on UniFirst Corporation (UNF), the company’s capital structure generated 2.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.63. Total debt to assets is 2.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, UniFirst Corporation (UNF) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.