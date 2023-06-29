Tyra Biosciences Inc. (TYRA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Tyra Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: TYRA)’s stock price has plunge by 0.24relation to previous closing price of 16.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.76% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tyra Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: TYRA) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TYRA is $23.00, which is $6.27 above the current market price. The public float for TYRA is 38.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.76% of that float. The average trading volume for TYRA on June 29, 2023 was 52.62K shares.

TYRA’s Market Performance

The stock of Tyra Biosciences Inc. (TYRA) has seen a 2.76% increase in the past week, with a 19.33% rise in the past month, and a 3.14% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.08% for TYRA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.94% for TYRA stock, with a simple moving average of 54.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TYRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TYRA stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for TYRA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TYRA in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $17 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

TYRA Trading at 17.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TYRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.05%, as shares surge +15.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TYRA rose by +2.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.76. In addition, Tyra Biosciences Inc. saw 120.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TYRA starting from Bensen Daniel, who sale 13,524 shares at the price of $16.91 back on Jun 28. After this action, Bensen Daniel now owns 527,981 shares of Tyra Biosciences Inc., valued at $228,637 using the latest closing price.

Bensen Daniel, the Chief Operating Officer of Tyra Biosciences Inc., sale 16,028 shares at $16.91 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that Bensen Daniel is holding 527,981 shares at $271,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TYRA

Equity return is now at value -19.90, with -19.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 45.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tyra Biosciences Inc. (TYRA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.