TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) has gone down by -7.53% for the week, with a -13.56% drop in the past month and a -12.01% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.61% for TPIC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.41% for TPIC’s stock, with a -15.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TPIC is at 1.85. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TPIC is $16.13, which is $6.25 above the current market price. The public float for TPIC is 40.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 20.07% of that float. The average trading volume for TPIC on June 29, 2023 was 975.19K shares.

TPIC) stock’s latest price update

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.79 in comparison to its previous close of 9.11, however, the company has experienced a -7.53% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/15/21 that 5 takeaways from the COP26 climate summit investors need to know

Analysts’ Opinion of TPIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPIC stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for TPIC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TPIC in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $22 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

TPIC Trading at -10.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.37%, as shares sank -12.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPIC fell by -7.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.77. In addition, TPI Composites Inc. saw -3.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPIC starting from Lavine Jerrold I, who sale 19,040 shares at the price of $11.14 back on Jun 02. After this action, Lavine Jerrold I now owns 19,043 shares of TPI Composites Inc., valued at $212,176 using the latest closing price.

BAM Partners Trust, the 10% Owner of TPI Composites Inc., sale 3,963,416 shares at $18.85 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that BAM Partners Trust is holding 12,263 shares at $74,710,392 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.30 for the present operating margin

+0.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for TPI Composites Inc. stands at -3.65. The total capital return value is set at -3.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.87. Equity return is now at value -204.70, with -13.50 for asset returns.

Based on TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC), the company’s capital structure generated 60.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.56. Total debt to assets is 22.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 266.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.