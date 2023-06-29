Tidewater Inc. (TDW) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.37.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tidewater Inc. (TDW) is $60.33, which is $10.34 above the current market price. The public float for TDW is 49.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.71% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TDW on June 29, 2023 was 649.67K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

TDW) stock’s latest price update

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.39 in relation to its previous close of 47.89. However, the company has experienced a 3.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TDW’s Market Performance

TDW’s stock has risen by 3.86% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.72% and a quarterly rise of 9.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.26% for Tidewater Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.83% for TDW stock, with a simple moving average of 30.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDW stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for TDW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TDW in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $75 based on the research report published on June 21st of the current year 2023.

TDW Trading at 9.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares surge +11.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDW rose by +3.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +103.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.04. In addition, Tidewater Inc. saw 35.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDW starting from ROBOTTI ROBERT, who purchase 27,000 shares at the price of $39.64 back on Mar 17. After this action, ROBOTTI ROBERT now owns 3,063,645 shares of Tidewater Inc., valued at $1,070,345 using the latest closing price.

ROBOTTI ROBERT, the Director of Tidewater Inc., purchase 21,488 shares at $29.67 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that ROBOTTI ROBERT is holding 3,036,296 shares at $637,566 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.51 for the present operating margin

+19.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tidewater Inc. stands at -3.36. The total capital return value is set at 3.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.27. Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Tidewater Inc. (TDW), the company’s capital structure generated 20.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.94. Total debt to assets is 13.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tidewater Inc. (TDW) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.