Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for THRX is $22.29, which is $12.02 above than the current price. The public float for THRX is 38.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.01% of that float. The average trading volume of THRX on June 29, 2023 was 165.49K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

THRX) stock’s latest price update

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: THRX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 11.75 in relation to its previous close of 9.19. However, the company has experienced a 11.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

THRX’s Market Performance

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX) has seen a 11.15% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 32.69% gain in the past month and a 36.03% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.20% for THRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.27% for THRX’s stock, with a 23.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THRX stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for THRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for THRX in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $24 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2023.

THRX Trading at 3.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.96%, as shares surge +40.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THRX rose by +11.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.21. In addition, Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 106.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THRX starting from HAYDEN DONALD J JR, who purchase 9,900 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Dec 30. After this action, HAYDEN DONALD J JR now owns 10,000 shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $49,489 using the latest closing price.

Foresite Capital Management V, the 10% Owner of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 500,000 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Foresite Capital Management V, is holding 3,585,346 shares at $2,500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THRX

The total capital return value is set at -23.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.13. Equity return is now at value -24.30, with -23.10 for asset returns.

Based on Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.88. Total debt to assets is 1.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.53.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.16.

Conclusion

In summary, Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.