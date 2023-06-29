The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, MICS stock has gone down by -0.75%, with a monthly decline of -5.04% and a quarterly plunge of -30.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.71% for The Singing Machine Company Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.53% for MICS’s stock, with a -64.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ: MICS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.23. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS) is $111.00, The public float for MICS is 0.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MICS on June 29, 2023 was 905.19K shares.

MICS) stock’s latest price update

The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ: MICS)’s stock price has decreased by -3.64 compared to its previous closing price of 1.37. However, the company has seen a -0.75% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MICS Trading at -4.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MICS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.20%, as shares surge +0.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MICS rose by +0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3548. In addition, The Singing Machine Company Inc. saw -70.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MICS starting from AULT MILTON C III, who purchase 200 shares at the price of $1.58 back on May 23. After this action, AULT MILTON C III now owns 1,808,000 shares of The Singing Machine Company Inc., valued at $315 using the latest closing price.

Ault Alliance, Inc., the 10% Owner of The Singing Machine Company Inc., purchase 200 shares at $1.58 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Ault Alliance, Inc. is holding 1,808,000 shares at $315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MICS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.15 for the present operating margin

+22.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Singing Machine Company Inc. stands at +0.49. The total capital return value is set at 0.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.26. Equity return is now at value -26.10, with -12.60 for asset returns.

Based on The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS), the company’s capital structure generated 44.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.56. Total debt to assets is 19.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.50 and the total asset turnover is 2.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.