The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 26.91x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) by analysts is $42.46, which is $7.9 above the current market price. The public float for SMPL is 89.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.17% of that float. On June 29, 2023, the average trading volume of SMPL was 615.64K shares.

SMPL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) has dropped by -1.03 compared to previous close of 34.96. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/05/22 that Beyond Meat, Sea, Simply Good Foods, GM: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

SMPL’s Market Performance

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) has experienced a -5.57% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.60% drop in the past month, and a -10.32% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.11% for SMPL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.88% for SMPL’s stock, with a -4.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMPL stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SMPL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SMPL in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $41 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

SMPL Trading at -5.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares sank -3.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMPL fell by -5.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.93. In addition, The Simply Good Foods Company saw -9.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMPL starting from Ratzan Brian K., who sale 15,133 shares at the price of $40.00 back on May 15. After this action, Ratzan Brian K. now owns 2,672,557 shares of The Simply Good Foods Company, valued at $605,320 using the latest closing price.

Matthews Timothy Allen, the VP, Controller and CAO of The Simply Good Foods Company, sale 16,800 shares at $39.43 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Matthews Timothy Allen is holding 18,039 shares at $662,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.40 for the present operating margin

+36.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Simply Good Foods Company stands at +9.29. The total capital return value is set at 11.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.08. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL), the company’s capital structure generated 31.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.99. Total debt to assets is 21.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.44.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.