The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.72 compared to its previous closing price of 132.65. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/14/23 that Inflation, Ad Cuts Can Be Winning Combo for Progressive

Is It Worth Investing in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Right Now?

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 94.95x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.50. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Progressive Corporation (PGR) is $146.38, which is $15.78 above the current market price. The public float for PGR is 582.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PGR on June 29, 2023 was 2.82M shares.

PGR’s Market Performance

The stock of The Progressive Corporation (PGR) has seen a 0.83% increase in the past week, with a 2.49% rise in the past month, and a -7.81% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.44% for PGR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.21% for PGR’s stock, with a -0.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PGR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for PGR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $135 based on the research report published on June 20th of the current year 2023.

PGR Trading at -0.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.19%, as shares surge +2.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGR rose by +0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.30. In addition, The Progressive Corporation saw 1.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGR starting from Sauerland John P, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $127.55 back on May 31. After this action, Sauerland John P now owns 333,507 shares of The Progressive Corporation, valued at $1,530,600 using the latest closing price.

Broz Steven, the Chief Information Officer of The Progressive Corporation, sale 926 shares at $136.50 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Broz Steven is holding 26,325 shares at $126,399 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Progressive Corporation stands at +1.46. The total capital return value is set at -5.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.16. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on The Progressive Corporation (PGR), the company’s capital structure generated 41.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.11. Total debt to assets is 9.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The Progressive Corporation (PGR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.