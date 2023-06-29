The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Taseko Mines Limited’s (TGB) Stock

The stock of Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) has gone down by -4.96% for the week, with a 8.06% rise in the past month and a -14.65% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.30% for TGB.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.35% for TGB’s stock, with a -7.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.98.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The public float for TGB is 277.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TGB on June 29, 2023 was 984.35K shares.

TGB) stock’s latest price update

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.60 compared to its previous closing price of 1.39. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TGB Trading at -8.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares surge +9.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGB fell by -4.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3925. In addition, Taseko Mines Limited saw -8.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.87 for the present operating margin

+13.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taseko Mines Limited stands at -6.61. The total capital return value is set at 4.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.89. Equity return is now at value -7.40, with -2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Taseko Mines Limited (TGB), the company’s capital structure generated 164.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.20. Total debt to assets is 45.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 159.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.