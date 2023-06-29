The Hershey Company (HSY) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 30.29x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.31. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for The Hershey Company (HSY) by analysts is $276.99, which is $27.4 above the current market price. The public float for HSY is 146.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.78% of that float. On June 29, 2023, the average trading volume of HSY was 1.03M shares.

HSY) stock’s latest price update

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY)’s stock price has dropped by -3.97 in relation to previous closing price of 259.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HSY’s Market Performance

The Hershey Company (HSY) has seen a -3.59% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.15% decline in the past month and a -1.31% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.55% for HSY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.39% for HSY’s stock, with a 3.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HSY stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for HSY by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for HSY in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $275 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2023.

HSY Trading at -5.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares sank -2.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSY fell by -3.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $258.00. In addition, The Hershey Company saw 7.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HSY starting from HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TR, who sale 6,948 shares at the price of $260.28 back on Jun 23. After this action, HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TR now owns 2,076,411 shares of The Hershey Company, valued at $1,808,427 using the latest closing price.

HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TR, the 10% Owner of The Hershey Company, sale 30,988 shares at $260.14 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TR is holding 2,083,359 shares at $8,061,348 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.36 for the present operating margin

+42.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Hershey Company stands at +15.79. The total capital return value is set at 26.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.34. Equity return is now at value 53.40, with 15.60 for asset returns.

Based on The Hershey Company (HSY), the company’s capital structure generated 155.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.80. Total debt to assets is 46.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 110.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Hershey Company (HSY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.