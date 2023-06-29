The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.13 compared to its previous closing price of 12.41. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for HAIN is at 0.92. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HAIN is $17.25, which is $5.36 above the current market price. The public float for HAIN is 88.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.59% of that float. The average trading volume for HAIN on June 29, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

HAIN’s Market Performance

HAIN stock saw a decrease of 2.45% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.94% and a quarterly a decrease of -22.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.65% for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.92% for HAIN’s stock, with a -26.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAIN stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for HAIN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HAIN in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $17 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2023.

HAIN Trading at -12.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares sank -0.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAIN rose by +2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.19. In addition, The Hain Celestial Group Inc. saw -22.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAIN starting from Schiller Mark L., who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $18.75 back on Feb 17. After this action, Schiller Mark L. now owns 222,493 shares of The Hain Celestial Group Inc., valued at $468,630 using the latest closing price.

Schiller Mark L., the Director of The Hain Celestial Group Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $18.90 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Schiller Mark L. is holding 247,493 shares at $472,620 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.36 for the present operating margin

+22.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. stands at +4.12. The total capital return value is set at 7.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.98. Equity return is now at value -8.90, with -4.00 for asset returns.

Based on The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN), the company’s capital structure generated 93.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.23. Total debt to assets is 41.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.