The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE: GBX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 22.94 compared to its previous closing price of 32.48. However, the company has seen a gain of 23.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE: GBX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE: GBX) is above average at 28.39x. The 36-month beta value for GBX is also noteworthy at 1.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for GBX is $38.00, which is -$2.33 below than the current price. The public float for GBX is 30.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.68% of that float. The average trading volume of GBX on June 29, 2023 was 350.67K shares.

GBX’s Market Performance

The stock of The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) has seen a 23.93% increase in the past week, with a 45.52% rise in the past month, and a 25.29% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.00% for GBX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.23% for GBX’s stock, with a 30.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GBX Trading at 39.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.04% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares surge +46.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBX rose by +23.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.29. In addition, The Greenbrier Companies Inc. saw 19.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBX starting from Swindells Charles J, who sale 3,017 shares at the price of $29.43 back on Apr 19. After this action, Swindells Charles J now owns 38,002 shares of The Greenbrier Companies Inc., valued at $88,775 using the latest closing price.

Swindells Charles J, the Director of The Greenbrier Companies Inc., sale 4,784 shares at $39.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Swindells Charles J is holding 36,909 shares at $186,624 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.70 for the present operating margin

+10.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Greenbrier Companies Inc. stands at +1.57. The total capital return value is set at 2.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.03. Equity return is now at value 3.10, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX), the company’s capital structure generated 127.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.95. Total debt to assets is 42.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In summary, The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.