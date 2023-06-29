The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) has increased by 2.10 when compared to last closing price of 8.10. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/09/22 that Beauty Health Stock Jumps on Earnings and Strong Outlook

The public float for SKIN is 131.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.66% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SKIN on June 29, 2023 was 1.75M shares.

SKIN’s Market Performance

The stock of The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) has seen a 1.97% increase in the past week, with a 0.98% rise in the past month, and a -29.32% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.92% for SKIN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.37% for SKIN stock, with a simple moving average of -24.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKIN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SKIN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SKIN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $10 based on the research report published on June 21st of the current year 2023.

SKIN Trading at -16.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares surge +2.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKIN rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.57. In addition, The Beauty Health Company saw -9.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SKIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.83 for the present operating margin

+66.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Beauty Health Company stands at +12.13. The total capital return value is set at -0.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.52. Equity return is now at value -4.50, with -1.00 for asset returns.

Based on The Beauty Health Company (SKIN), the company’s capital structure generated 439.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.46. Total debt to assets is 74.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 435.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.79.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.