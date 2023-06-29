The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 358.31x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AZEK is $29.90, which is $0.15 above the current market price. The public float for AZEK is 146.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.43% of that float. The average trading volume for AZEK on June 29, 2023 was 1.67M shares.

AZEK) stock’s latest price update

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.27 compared to its previous closing price of 29.08. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AZEK’s Market Performance

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) has experienced a 7.71% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 24.38% rise in the past month, and a 34.88% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.33% for AZEK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.65% for AZEK’s stock, with a 34.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZEK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZEK stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for AZEK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AZEK in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $33 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

AZEK Trading at 14.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +25.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZEK rose by +7.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.70. In addition, The AZEK Company Inc. saw 46.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AZEK starting from ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN, who sale 4,886,250 shares at the price of $25.70 back on Jun 09. After this action, ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN now owns 1,389,740 shares of The AZEK Company Inc., valued at $125,576,625 using the latest closing price.

Ares Corporate Opportunities F, the Director of The AZEK Company Inc., sale 4,886,250 shares at $25.70 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Ares Corporate Opportunities F is holding 1,389,840 shares at $125,576,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AZEK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.50 for the present operating margin

+30.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for The AZEK Company Inc. stands at +5.55. The total capital return value is set at 6.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.70. Equity return is now at value 0.90, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK), the company’s capital structure generated 47.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.37. Total debt to assets is 28.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.