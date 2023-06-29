The -75.77% Simple Moving Average of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s (EIGR) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) has seen a -29.39% decrease in the past week, with a -44.30% drop in the past month, and a -28.03% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.14% for EIGR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -34.31% for EIGR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -75.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.79.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) is $5.50, which is $7.61 above the current market price. The public float for EIGR is 41.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.64% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EIGR on June 29, 2023 was 378.37K shares.

EIGR) stock’s latest price update

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR)’s stock price has gone decline by -13.91 in comparison to its previous close of 0.74, however, the company has experienced a -29.39% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EIGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EIGR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EIGR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EIGR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $22 based on the research report published on June 26th of the previous year 2019.

EIGR Trading at -39.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EIGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.51%, as shares sank -43.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EIGR fell by -29.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9507. In addition, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. saw -45.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EIGR starting from Mayer Eldon C. III, who sale 4,395 shares at the price of $1.07 back on Mar 17. After this action, Mayer Eldon C. III now owns 56,073 shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $4,704 using the latest closing price.

Dietz Thomas John, the Director of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $1.43 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that Dietz Thomas John is holding 50,000 shares at $71,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EIGR

Equity return is now at value -142.60, with -73.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.