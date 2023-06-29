The -13.88% Decline of Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s (SEM) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, SEM stock has gone up by 6.22%, with a monthly gain of 17.45% and a quarterly surge of 26.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.70% for Select Medical Holdings Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.93% for SEM’s stock, with a 21.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) is above average at 22.25x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.41.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) is $35.80, which is $3.7 above the current market price. The public float for SEM is 102.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SEM on June 29, 2023 was 573.32K shares.

SEM) stock’s latest price update

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM)’s stock price has soared by 1.29 in relation to previous closing price of 31.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEM stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for SEM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SEM in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $44 based on the research report published on May 13th of the previous year 2021.

SEM Trading at 11.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +17.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEM rose by +6.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.43. In addition, Select Medical Holdings Corporation saw 29.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEM starting from ORTENZIO ROBERT A, who sale 33,967 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Jun 21. After this action, ORTENZIO ROBERT A now owns 1,379,000 shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation, valued at $1,019,010 using the latest closing price.

ORTENZIO ROBERT A, the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of Select Medical Holdings Corporation, sale 50,000 shares at $28.63 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that ORTENZIO ROBERT A is holding 6,939,668 shares at $1,431,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.91 for the present operating margin

+8.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Select Medical Holdings Corporation stands at +2.42. The total capital return value is set at 5.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.66.

Based on Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM), the company’s capital structure generated 459.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.13. Total debt to assets is 67.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 431.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.