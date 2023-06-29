The -13.88% Decline of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s (MGY) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, MGY stock has gone up by 0.75%, with a monthly gain of 1.66% and a quarterly plunge of -4.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.34% for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.55% for MGY’s stock, with a -9.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) is above average at 4.66x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.15.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) is $26.96, which is $6.65 above the current market price. The public float for MGY is 179.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MGY on June 29, 2023 was 1.85M shares.

MGY) stock’s latest price update

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY)’s stock price has soared by 1.51 in relation to previous closing price of 19.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGY stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for MGY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MGY in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $32 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

MGY Trading at -0.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +3.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGY rose by +0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.16. In addition, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation saw -13.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGY starting from Walker John B, who sale 7,500,000 shares at the price of $24.26 back on Nov 08. After this action, Walker John B now owns 8,296,077 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, valued at $181,950,000 using the latest closing price.

EnerVest, Ltd., the Director of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, sale 7,500,000 shares at $24.26 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that EnerVest, Ltd. is holding 8,296,077 shares at $181,950,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+63.37 for the present operating margin

+73.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stands at +52.27. The total capital return value is set at 59.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 55.68. Equity return is now at value 59.50, with 34.60 for asset returns.

Based on Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY), the company’s capital structure generated 25.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.21. Total debt to assets is 15.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.