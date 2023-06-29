The -13.88% Decline of Inter & Co Inc.’s (INTR) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, INTR stock has gone down by -12.46%, with a monthly gain of 24.79% and a quarterly surge of 80.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.81% for Inter & Co Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.73% for INTR’s stock, with a 22.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ: INTR) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) is $3.36, which is $0.67 above the current market price. The public float for INTR is 203.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of INTR on June 29, 2023 was 323.96K shares.

INTR) stock’s latest price update

Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ: INTR)’s stock price has dropped by -7.36 in relation to previous closing price of 3.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -12.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for INTR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INTR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $4.20 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

INTR Trading at 23.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.97%, as shares surge +23.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTR fell by -12.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.17. In addition, Inter & Co Inc. saw 27.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for INTR

Equity return is now at value -0.20, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.