The -13.88% Decline of Aris Water Solutions Inc.’s (ARIS) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS) has gone up by 6.23% for the week, with a 6.23% rise in the past month and a 28.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.88% for ARIS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.92% for ARIS’s stock, with a -18.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ARIS) Right Now?

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ARIS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 38.03x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS) by analysts is $13.89, which is $3.21 above the current market price. The public float for ARIS is 25.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.63% of that float. On June 29, 2023, the average trading volume of ARIS was 266.57K shares.

ARIS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ARIS) has surged by 6.90 when compared to previous closing price of 9.57, but the company has seen a 6.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARIS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ARIS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ARIS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $17 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

ARIS Trading at 17.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares surge +10.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARIS rose by +6.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.44. In addition, Aris Water Solutions Inc. saw -29.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.17 for the present operating margin

+35.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aris Water Solutions Inc. stands at +0.53. The total capital return value is set at 6.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.25. Equity return is now at value 2.60, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS), the company’s capital structure generated 141.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.58. Total debt to assets is 32.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.