The -11.22% Simple Moving Average of Groupon Inc.’s (GRPN) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, GRPN stock has gone up by 23.28%, with a monthly gain of 11.68% and a quarterly surge of 66.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.87% for Groupon Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.05% for GRPN stock, with a simple moving average of -11.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.71. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Groupon Inc. (GRPN) by analysts is $4.72, which is -$1.21 below the current market price. The public float for GRPN is 19.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 31.23% of that float. On June 29, 2023, the average trading volume of GRPN was 1.35M shares.

GRPN) stock’s latest price update

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN)’s stock price has increased by 6.65 compared to its previous closing price of 5.56. However, the company has seen a 23.28% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/11/23 that Groupon Warns It May Not Survive

Analysts’ Opinion of GRPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRPN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GRPN by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for GRPN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $11 based on the research report published on July 15th of the previous year 2022.

GRPN Trading at 34.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.26%, as shares surge +7.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRPN rose by +23.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.31. In addition, Groupon Inc. saw -30.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRPN starting from Barta Jan, who purchase 6,716,966 shares at the price of $7.28 back on Dec 20. After this action, Barta Jan now owns 6,716,966 shares of Groupon Inc., valued at $48,899,512 using the latest closing price.

Barta Jan, the Director of Groupon Inc., sale 5,110,558 shares at $7.28 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Barta Jan is holding 0 shares at $37,204,862 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.99 for the present operating margin

+83.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Groupon Inc. stands at -39.66. The total capital return value is set at -21.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.68. Equity return is now at value -458.10, with -28.50 for asset returns.

Based on Groupon Inc. (GRPN), the company’s capital structure generated 4,091.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.61. Total debt to assets is 43.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,763.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

To sum up, Groupon Inc. (GRPN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.