Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s (TXRH) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) has gone up by 0.96% for the week, with a -0.25% drop in the past month and a 3.88% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.14% for TXRH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.71% for TXRH’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) Right Now?

Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) is $116.26, which is $5.94 above the current market price. The public float for TXRH is 66.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TXRH on June 29, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

TXRH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) has jumped by 0.94 compared to previous close of 109.32. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXRH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXRH stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TXRH by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for TXRH in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $113 based on the research report published on June 26th of the current year 2023.

TXRH Trading at 0.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXRH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +2.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXRH rose by +0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.70. In addition, Texas Roadhouse Inc. saw 21.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXRH starting from Morgan Gerald L., who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $115.00 back on May 18. After this action, Morgan Gerald L. now owns 94,824 shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc., valued at $287,500 using the latest closing price.

MOORE GREGORY N, the Director of Texas Roadhouse Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $109.06 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that MOORE GREGORY N is holding 51,050 shares at $654,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXRH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.56 for the present operating margin

+12.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Texas Roadhouse Inc. stands at +6.72. The total capital return value is set at 19.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.32. Equity return is now at value 28.20, with 11.60 for asset returns.

Based on Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH), the company’s capital structure generated 74.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.66. Total debt to assets is 27.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.