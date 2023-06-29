TaskUs Inc.’s (TASK) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, TASK stock has gone down by -3.51%, with a monthly gain of 3.29% and a quarterly plunge of -24.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.11% for TaskUs Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.60% for TASK’s stock, with a -32.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TaskUs Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK) Right Now?

TaskUs Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for TASK is $16.57, which is $5.67 above the current market price. The public float for TASK is 26.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.01% of that float. The average trading volume for TASK on June 29, 2023 was 571.22K shares.

TASK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TaskUs Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK) has surged by 0.73 when compared to previous closing price of 10.92, but the company has seen a -3.51% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of TASK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TASK stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for TASK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TASK in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $21 based on the research report published on May 09th of the current year 2023.

TASK Trading at -7.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TASK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares surge +0.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TASK fell by -3.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.54. In addition, TaskUs Inc. saw -34.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TASK starting from Reses Jacqueline D, who sale 29,200 shares at the price of $17.01 back on Mar 10. After this action, Reses Jacqueline D now owns 0 shares of TaskUs Inc., valued at $496,616 using the latest closing price.

Daoust Stephan, the Chief Operating Officer of TaskUs Inc., sale 12,000 shares at $20.08 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Daoust Stephan is holding 10,023 shares at $241,013 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TASK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.81 for the present operating margin

+35.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for TaskUs Inc. stands at +4.21. The total capital return value is set at 13.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.13. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on TaskUs Inc. (TASK), the company’s capital structure generated 68.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.61. Total debt to assets is 34.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.48 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TaskUs Inc. (TASK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.