Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE: SUM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SUM is 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SUM is $37.44, which is $0.64 above the current price. The public float for SUM is 117.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SUM on June 29, 2023 was 719.52K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

SUM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE: SUM) has increased by 1.62 when compared to last closing price of 36.49. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SUM’s Market Performance

Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) has experienced a 8.55% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 16.24% rise in the past month, and a 31.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.39% for SUM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.21% for SUM’s stock, with a 27.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SUM Trading at 18.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.55% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +17.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUM rose by +8.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.23. In addition, Summit Materials Inc. saw 30.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.72 for the present operating margin

+18.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Summit Materials Inc. stands at +11.28. The total capital return value is set at 7.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.80. Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 6.50 for asset returns.

Based on Summit Materials Inc. (SUM), the company’s capital structure generated 77.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.68. Total debt to assets is 36.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.