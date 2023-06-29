Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.’s (STBX) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, STBX stock has gone up by 14.00%, with a monthly gain of 26.67% and a quarterly surge of 3.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.23% for Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.23% for STBX’s stock, with a 26.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX) Right Now?

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43x compared to its average ratio,

The public float for STBX is 16.00M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.21% of that float. The average trading volume for STBX on June 29, 2023 was 355.93K shares.

STBX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX) has surged by 11.04 when compared to previous closing price of 3.08, but the company has seen a 14.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

STBX Trading at 10.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.20%, as shares surge +18.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STBX rose by +14.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.99. In addition, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. saw 25.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.