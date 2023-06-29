Star Equity Holdings Inc.’s (STRR) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, STRR stock has gone down by -22.30%, with a monthly gain of 9.00% and a quarterly surge of 34.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.28% for Star Equity Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.54% for STRR’s stock, with a 21.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: STRR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.57.

The public float for STRR is 11.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.38% of that float. On June 29, 2023, the average trading volume of STRR was 175.44K shares.

STRR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: STRR) has dropped by -10.85 compared to previous close of 1.29. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -22.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

STRR Trading at 17.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STRR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.53%, as shares surge +6.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STRR fell by -22.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2083. In addition, Star Equity Holdings Inc. saw 34.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STRR starting from Eberwein Jeffrey E., who purchase 27,729 shares at the price of $1.20 back on Jun 15. After this action, Eberwein Jeffrey E. now owns 3,275,819 shares of Star Equity Holdings Inc., valued at $33,275 using the latest closing price.

Eberwein Jeffrey E., the Executive Chairman of Star Equity Holdings Inc., purchase 1,199 shares at $1.16 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Eberwein Jeffrey E. is holding 3,248,090 shares at $1,391 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STRR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.86 for the present operating margin

+21.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Star Equity Holdings Inc. stands at -4.68. The total capital return value is set at -5.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.35. Equity return is now at value -11.10, with -4.00 for asset returns.

Based on Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR), the company’s capital structure generated 40.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.97. Total debt to assets is 23.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.68 and the total asset turnover is 1.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.