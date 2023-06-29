Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Sono Group N.V. (SEV) has gone up by 7.09% for the week, with a 65.83% rise in the past month and a -16.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 26.28% for SEV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.47% for SEV’s stock, with a -70.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SEV is $0.83, which is $2.34 above the current market price. The public float for SEV is 38.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 19.61% of that float. The average trading volume for SEV on June 29, 2023 was 6.09M shares.

SEV) stock’s latest price update

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.62 in comparison to its previous close of 0.28, however, the company has experienced a 7.09% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/11/22 that Buy This EV and Get Some Fuel Free on Sunny Days

Analysts’ Opinion of SEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEV stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SEV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SEV in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $4 based on the research report published on September 13th of the previous year 2022.

SEV Trading at 18.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.96%, as shares surge +68.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEV rose by +7.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2720. In addition, Sono Group N.V. saw -70.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-356250.00 for the present operating margin

-3850.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sono Group N.V. stands at -399706.25. The total capital return value is set at -117.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -147.51. Equity return is now at value -224.10, with -102.50 for asset returns.

Based on Sono Group N.V. (SEV), the company’s capital structure generated 8.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.56. Total debt to assets is 4.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -6,650.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sono Group N.V. (SEV) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.