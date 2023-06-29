Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM) is above average at 24.17x. The 36-month beta value for SVM is also noteworthy at 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SVM is $5.68, The public float for SVM is 169.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.68% of that float. The average trading volume of SVM on June 29, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

SVM) stock’s latest price update

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.46 in relation to its previous close of 2.85. However, the company has experienced a 1.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SVM’s Market Performance

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) has seen a 1.09% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -7.02% decline in the past month and a -26.46% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.65% for SVM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.97% for SVM’s stock, with a -9.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SVM Trading at -16.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares sank -3.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SVM rose by +1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.95. In addition, Silvercorp Metals Inc. saw -6.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SVM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.53 for the present operating margin

+33.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silvercorp Metals Inc. stands at +9.90. Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.31.

Conclusion

In summary, Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.