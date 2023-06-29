Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SIG is 2.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SIG is $79.00, which is $17.53 above the current price. The public float for SIG is 45.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SIG on June 29, 2023 was 957.12K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

SIG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) has jumped by 1.82 compared to previous close of 63.81. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/08/23 that Signet Jewelers Stock Drops on Cut to Forecast. Economic Pressure Is Mounting.

SIG’s Market Performance

SIG’s stock has risen by 4.52% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.49% and a quarterly drop of -13.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.27% for Signet Jewelers Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.70% for SIG’s stock, with a -4.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SIG Trading at -4.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares surge +2.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIG rose by +5.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.74. In addition, Signet Jewelers Limited saw -4.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIG starting from Drosos Virginia, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $65.00 back on Jun 27. After this action, Drosos Virginia now owns 1,027,740 shares of Signet Jewelers Limited, valued at $650,000 using the latest closing price.

Hilson Joan M, the * See Remarks of Signet Jewelers Limited, sale 10,000 shares at $65.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that Hilson Joan M is holding 235,762 shares at $650,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.04 for the present operating margin

+38.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Signet Jewelers Limited stands at +4.80. The total capital return value is set at 23.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.34. Equity return is now at value 35.50, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG), the company’s capital structure generated 59.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.34. Total debt to assets is 20.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 233.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.