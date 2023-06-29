Should You Invest in Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TUP is at 2.17. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TUP is $4.00, which is $3.26 above the current market price. The public float for TUP is 37.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 24.82% of that float. The average trading volume for TUP on June 29, 2023 was 2.67M shares.

TUP) stock’s latest price update

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.78 in relation to its previous close of 0.75. However, the company has experienced a -12.18% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/10/23 that Tupperware Issues Going-Concern Warning. Stock Dives.

TUP’s Market Performance

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) has experienced a -12.18% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -19.49% drop in the past month, and a -68.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.71% for TUP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.69% for TUP’s stock, with a -80.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TUP stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for TUP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TUP in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $13 based on the research report published on May 05th of the previous year 2022.

TUP Trading at -23.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.73%, as shares sank -26.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TUP fell by -12.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8618. In addition, Tupperware Brands Corporation saw -82.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TUP starting from GOUDIS RICHARD, who purchase 254,500 shares at the price of $3.93 back on Nov 04. After this action, GOUDIS RICHARD now owns 424,500 shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation, valued at $1,000,134 using the latest closing price.

Fernandez Calero Miguel Angel, the Chief Executive Officer of Tupperware Brands Corporation, purchase 24,000 shares at $4.23 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that Fernandez Calero Miguel Angel is holding 485,965 shares at $101,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.16 for the present operating margin

+64.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tupperware Brands Corporation stands at -2.18. The total capital return value is set at 17.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.41. Equity return is now at value 30.30, with -5.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.