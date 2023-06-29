Should You Invest in The Clorox Company (CLX) Now?

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 264.21x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CLX is at 0.28. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CLX is $156.17, which is -$2.87 below the current market price. The public float for CLX is 122.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.20% of that float. The average trading volume for CLX on June 29, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

CLX) stock’s latest price update

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.62 compared to its previous closing price of 159.52. However, the company has seen a 0.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/26/22 that Clorox Recalls 37 Million Pine-Sol Products for Possible Bacteria

CLX’s Market Performance

CLX’s stock has risen by 0.44% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.35% and a quarterly rise of 0.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.59% for The Clorox Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.21% for CLX stock, with a simple moving average of 4.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CLX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CLX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $155 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

CLX Trading at -3.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLX rose by +0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $157.27. In addition, The Clorox Company saw 11.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.79 for the present operating margin

+35.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Clorox Company stands at +6.50. The total capital return value is set at 18.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.07. Equity return is now at value 24.50, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on The Clorox Company (CLX), the company’s capital structure generated 561.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.88. Total debt to assets is 50.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 503.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.06 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Clorox Company (CLX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.