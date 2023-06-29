Should You Invest in TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TFFP is at 1.18. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TFFP is $8.33, which is $7.32 above the current market price. The public float for TFFP is 19.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.90% of that float. The average trading volume for TFFP on June 29, 2023 was 133.55K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

TFFP) stock’s latest price update

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.15 in relation to its previous close of 0.46. However, the company has experienced a -6.15% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TFFP’s Market Performance

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) has experienced a -6.15% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.04% drop in the past month, and a -36.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.62% for TFFP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.45% for TFFP’s stock, with a -70.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TFFP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TFFP stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for TFFP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TFFP in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $22 based on the research report published on May 19th of the previous year 2022.

TFFP Trading at -24.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TFFP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.29%, as shares sank -10.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TFFP fell by -6.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4638. In addition, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -58.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TFFP starting from Weisman Harlan F, who purchase 150,000 shares at the price of $0.88 back on Mar 10. After this action, Weisman Harlan F now owns 214,615 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $131,835 using the latest closing price.

Mikhak Zamaneh, the Chief Medical Officer of TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $0.82 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Mikhak Zamaneh is holding 15,000 shares at $12,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TFFP

Equity return is now at value -149.60, with -134.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.