Should You Invest in Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ICVX is $23.33, which is $12.76 above the current market price. The public float for ICVX is 34.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.13% of that float. The average trading volume for ICVX on June 29, 2023 was 213.49K shares.

ICVX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ: ICVX) has surged by 6.55 when compared to previous closing price of 9.92, but the company has seen a 9.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ICVX’s Market Performance

Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) has experienced a 9.31% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.77% rise in the past month, and a 69.12% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.48% for ICVX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.43% for ICVX stock, with a simple moving average of 58.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICVX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ICVX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ICVX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $27 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

ICVX Trading at 28.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.24%, as shares surge +2.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +92.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICVX rose by +9.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +121.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.85. In addition, Icosavax Inc. saw 33.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICVX starting from Cearley Cassia, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $10.00 back on May 23. After this action, Cearley Cassia now owns 141,847 shares of Icosavax Inc., valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

Holtzman Douglas, the Chief Scientific Officer of Icosavax Inc., sale 20,443 shares at $6.09 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Holtzman Douglas is holding 290,054 shares at $124,407 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICVX

Equity return is now at value -41.90, with -38.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.