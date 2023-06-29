Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) is $3.19, which is $1.44 above the current market price. The public float for SHCR is 317.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SHCR on June 29, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

SHCR) stock’s latest price update

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR)’s stock price has plunge by 1.16relation to previous closing price of 1.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.42% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SHCR’s Market Performance

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) has experienced a 5.42% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 21.53% rise in the past month, and a -17.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.67% for SHCR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.67% for SHCR stock, with a simple moving average of -7.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHCR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SHCR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SHCR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $2.50 based on the research report published on July 20th of the previous year 2022.

SHCR Trading at 11.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.63%, as shares surge +21.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHCR rose by +5.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6560. In addition, Sharecare Inc. saw 9.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SHCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.84 for the present operating margin

+35.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sharecare Inc. stands at -26.83. Equity return is now at value -21.90, with -16.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.