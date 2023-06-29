Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) has surged by 7.42 when compared to previous closing price of 2.83, but the company has seen a 2.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) is above average at 8.06x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.66.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) is $8.20, which is $5.16 above the current market price. The public float for SRTS is 12.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SRTS on June 29, 2023 was 216.77K shares.

SRTS’s Market Performance

SRTS’s stock has seen a 2.01% increase for the week, with a 13.43% rise in the past month and a -39.20% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.60% for Sensus Healthcare Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.94% for SRTS stock, with a simple moving average of -57.75% for the last 200 days.

SRTS Trading at -10.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares surge +9.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRTS rose by +2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.88. In addition, Sensus Healthcare Inc. saw -59.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRTS starting from Heinrich John, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.86 back on May 11. After this action, Heinrich John now owns 79,940 shares of Sensus Healthcare Inc., valued at $28,600 using the latest closing price.

Sardano Joseph C, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Sensus Healthcare Inc., purchase 7,925 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Sardano Joseph C is holding 1,155,293 shares at $23,735 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.30 for the present operating margin

+66.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sensus Healthcare Inc. stands at +54.44. The total capital return value is set at 39.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 64.72. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 11.40 for asset returns.

Based on Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS), the company’s capital structure generated 2.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.08. Total debt to assets is 1.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.92.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.