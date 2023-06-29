Sempra (SRE) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Sempra (SRE) has seen a -2.27% decrease in the past week, with a 0.89% gain in the past month, and a -0.22% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.69% for SRE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.85% for SRE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sempra (NYSE: SRE) Right Now?

Sempra (NYSE: SRE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SRE is at 0.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for SRE is $173.62, which is $28.64 above the current market price. The public float for SRE is 310.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.75% of that float. The average trading volume for SRE on June 29, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

SRE) stock’s latest price update

Sempra (NYSE: SRE)’s stock price has dropped by -0.78 in relation to previous closing price of 146.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/02/22 that California’s Natural-Gas Bans Push Utility to Find a New Strategy

Analysts’ Opinion of SRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRE stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SRE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SRE in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $178 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

SRE Trading at -3.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +0.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRE fell by -2.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $146.44. In addition, Sempra saw -6.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRE starting from Martin Jeffrey W, who sale 19,260 shares at the price of $146.09 back on Mar 15. After this action, Martin Jeffrey W now owns 1 shares of Sempra, valued at $2,813,736 using the latest closing price.

MIHALIK TREVOR I, the Executive VP and CFO of Sempra, sale 2,306 shares at $148.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that MIHALIK TREVOR I is holding 21,362 shares at $342,441 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.67 for the present operating margin

+26.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sempra stands at +13.75. The total capital return value is set at 6.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.30. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Sempra (SRE), the company’s capital structure generated 108.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.07. Total debt to assets is 37.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sempra (SRE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.