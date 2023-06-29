SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SCYX is 2.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SCYX is 32.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SCYX on June 29, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

SCYX) stock’s latest price update

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX)’s stock price has increased by 8.84 compared to its previous closing price of 2.77. However, the company has seen a 10.85% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SCYX’s Market Performance

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) has experienced a 10.85% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.20% rise in the past month, and a 65.66% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.02% for SCYX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.56% for SCYX’s stock, with a 32.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCYX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for SCYX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCYX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $25 based on the research report published on January 22nd of the previous year 2021.

SCYX Trading at 6.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.34%, as shares surge +19.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCYX rose by +11.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.70. In addition, SCYNEXIS Inc. saw 93.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.