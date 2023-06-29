SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE: SD) is 2.23x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SD is 2.35. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) is $6.62, The public float for SD is 36.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.33% of that float. On June 29, 2023, SD’s average trading volume was 602.80K shares.

SD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE: SD) has increased by 8.29 when compared to last closing price of 13.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SD’s Market Performance

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) has experienced a 8.29% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.71% rise in the past month, and a 18.40% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.40% for SD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.11% for SD stock, with a simple moving average of 2.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SD stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for SD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SD in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Global Securities is $17 based on the research report published on June 21st of the previous year 2017.

SD Trading at 9.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +11.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SD rose by +8.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.23. In addition, SandRidge Energy Inc. saw -0.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.81 for the present operating margin

+70.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for SandRidge Energy Inc. stands at +95.24. The total capital return value is set at 46.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 66.05. Equity return is now at value 54.00, with 42.50 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.82.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.