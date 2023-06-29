Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.95 in comparison to its previous close of 0.38, however, the company has experienced a -11.49% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) by analysts is $2.63, which is $2.28 above the current market price. The public float for RBT is 55.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.59% of that float. On June 29, 2023, the average trading volume of RBT was 753.39K shares.

RBT’s Market Performance

RBT’s stock has seen a -11.49% decrease for the week, with a -29.57% drop in the past month and a -46.89% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.86% for Rubicon Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.34% for RBT’s stock, with a -75.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBT stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for RBT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RBT in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on September 30th of the previous year 2022.

RBT Trading at -24.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.57%, as shares sank -23.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBT fell by -11.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3886. In addition, Rubicon Technologies Inc. saw -80.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBT starting from Enrich Jose Miguel, who purchase 240,154 shares at the price of $0.42 back on Jun 16. After this action, Enrich Jose Miguel now owns 351,265 shares of Rubicon Technologies Inc., valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

Chico Hernandez Andres, the Director of Rubicon Technologies Inc., purchase 555,555 shares at $0.90 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Chico Hernandez Andres is holding 681,183 shares at $500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.50 for the present operating margin

+3.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rubicon Technologies Inc. stands at -4.46. The total capital return value is set at -170.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -85.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.54 and the total asset turnover is 2.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Conclusion

To sum up, Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.