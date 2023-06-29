RPC Inc. (RES) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) has surged by 1.43 when compared to previous closing price of 7.00, but the company has seen a -0.28% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) Right Now?

RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.79. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for RPC Inc. (RES) is $9.90, which is $2.9 above the current market price. The public float for RES is 78.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RES on June 29, 2023 was 1.50M shares.

RES’s Market Performance

RES’s stock has seen a -0.28% decrease for the week, with a 0.14% rise in the past month and a -12.24% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.53% for RPC Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.08% for RES stock, with a simple moving average of -14.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RES stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for RES by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for RES in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $7 based on the research report published on June 16th of the current year 2023.

RES Trading at -1.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares surge +3.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RES fell by -0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.26. In addition, RPC Inc. saw -20.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RES starting from Kreisler Amy Rollins, who sale 53,751 shares at the price of $10.45 back on Nov 11. After this action, Kreisler Amy Rollins now owns 0 shares of RPC Inc., valued at $561,757 using the latest closing price.

Rollins Pam R, the Director of RPC Inc., sale 53,751 shares at $10.45 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Rollins Pam R is holding 0 shares at $561,757 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.61 for the present operating margin

+26.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for RPC Inc. stands at +13.43. The total capital return value is set at 35.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.97. Equity return is now at value 33.30, with 25.00 for asset returns.

Based on RPC Inc. (RES), the company’s capital structure generated 3.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.41. Total debt to assets is 2.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.94.

Conclusion

To put it simply, RPC Inc. (RES) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.